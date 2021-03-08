The Speaker of the, Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun and some civil servants have been invited by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged multimillion Naira fraud rocking the Assembly.

The antigraft agency also invited the Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Felemu Gudu Bankole and Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Bode Adeyelu.

The EFCC had quizzed the Deputy Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Babatunde Amos Olowogorioye over the alleged fraud.

However, two civil servants of the Assembly, Olusegun Kayode Oyadeji and O.J. Afolabi were detained over the weekend over the alleged fraud rocking the Assembly.

One of the alleged frauds being investigated by the antigraft agency was said to have been committed in 2019 when the lawmakers supposed to have attended a two-day seminar organised by National Productivity Centre, Lagos.