The Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday 18th March, 2020 arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters from some locations at Bricks Layout and Thinkers Corner Enugu, Enugu State.

Those arrested include: Anyadike Chinedu, Anyadike Obinna, Ngoka Obinna, Nonso Mbah, Egbo Chigozie, Nwobi Benjamin, Nnabuike Akachukwu, Ede Chidera, Ogbe Donald and Valentine Sunday Okereke.