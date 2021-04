Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Office have arrested five suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects: Emeto Jude Ikenna, Miracle Temple, Victor Onyekachi, Silver Matthew Kingsley and Promise Emmanuel, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at their hideouts, room C9, Ibanu Suite, Mabushi and F01 Kubwa, Abuja.

Items recovered from them include one Toyota Camry, one Laptop and mobile phones.