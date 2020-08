The Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned one Kingsley Odum before Justice Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for land fraud.

He was docked on one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N17,550,000.00 (Seventeen Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).