The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, over an alleged N69.15 million fraud. The anti-graft agency disclosed in a statement via their X handle on Tuesday, June 9, that the influencer was arraigned…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, over an alleged N69.15 million fraud.

The anti-graft agency disclosed in a statement via their X handle on Tuesday, June 9, that the influencer was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice R.A. Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, Blessing CEO is facing a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing the sum of N69,150,000.

At the commencement of proceedings, prosecution counsel, C.C. Okezie, urged the court to proceed with the arraignment, maintaining that the defendant had been duly served with the charges.

However, defence counsel, Nkama Nneka, informed the court that service of the charge had only recently been effected.

Following arguments from both parties, Justice Oshodi ruled that the arraignment should proceed in line with legal provisions.

“In his ruling, Justice Oshodi held that the arraignment should proceed in accordance with the law,” the EFCC stated.

The charges were subsequently read to the defendant in open court.

The latest development comes as the social media personality continues to face legal scrutiny over allegations involving financial misconduct.