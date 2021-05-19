The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested five suspected internet fraudsters, also known as “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys,” for cybercrime-related offenses at the Ilorin International Airport.

The suspects are Oladosu Olakunmi Olamilekan, Olaoye Jamiu Olarewaju, Alimi Abiodun, Toheed Muritala and Afolabi Kamaldeen.

The arrest came as a result of information received by the Commission about the suspects’ arrival in Ilorin from Lagos on Monday, May 17, 2021, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Commission’s Media and Publicity.

Four of the arrested suspects are Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete students, while the fifth is a Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin student.

A Mercedes Benz C300, cell phones, and a laptop computer were among the objects seized from them after their arrest.

The suspects have provided helpful comments to the Commission and will be arraigned in court once the investigation is complete.