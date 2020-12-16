The Edo State government has launched a Technology Park to facilitate the training of fifteen thousand youths in software engineering and other programmes in Information Communication and Technology within the next four years.

Governor Godwin Obaseki emphasised that the goal is to evolve a digital economy, using technology to drive governance.

He said the required infrastructure is already available for the take off of the technology park in the state.

Chairman of the partnering technology Park, Chika Iwobi said the youth would be trained in different areas of Information, Communication and Technology.

The theme of the programme is “Building The Next Generation Of Tech Leaders”. It is a partnership that will boost the confidence of investors in Edo State.