The siblings of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, have pledged to work for the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as Governor of Edo State.

Many other high profile individuals have also left his camp to support the APC Governorship candidate.

Speaking to news men, Mr Osaro and Victor Obaseki explained that the Governor has consistently closed the door on his family who had been behind him during his electoral campaign in 2016.

Receiving them at his country home, the Governorship candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, thanked the family for their support.

He said their confidence in him is an affirmation of their will to vote their conscience.