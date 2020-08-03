Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has warned perpetrators of election violence to desist or get ready to bear the full weight of the law before and during the electioneering process.

The Governor gave the warning when he received a delegation of the National Association of Nigerian Students and Student Unions of other tertiary institutions who paid him a solidarity visit at Government House, Benin city, the Edo State capital.

Governor Obaseki said, as the Chief Security Officer, he will not tolerate any form of violence ahead of the 19th of September Governorship election and warned

those nurturing such plans to have a change of mind.

He called on the security agencies to rise up to expectations to protect the people

and their properties.