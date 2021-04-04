Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, to advance security and peaceful coexistence for all citizens.

The Governor made this public in his Easter message, congratulating his fellow Christians for the successful forty-day long Lenten season in penance for the atonement of sins and salvation of mankind, which Easter portends.

Ugwuanyi, who maintained that Easter is the hallmark of Christianity, stressed that the celebration of Christ’s resurrection and salvation, offers Nigerians a greater opportunity to come closer to God and promote all virtues that would enhance peace, love, unity and progress of the country.

While wishing the people of Enugu State and Nigerians a spiritually rewarding Easter celebration, Governor Ugwuanyi urged them to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for God’s intervention and abiding grace, for the country and the world at large.

Advertisement

He urged the people to pray to God to use the prayer of the saints to overcome the rampaging Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic and other challenges.

The Governor reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God, and to work assiduously towards the advancement of peace and development of Enugu State, for the wellbeing of the people.