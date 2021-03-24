The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, has died, Dubai’s ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Emirati officials announced his death without specifying the cause.

Sheikh Hamdan had been unwell for several months and had surgery abroad in October, sources said.

According to Dubai’s media office, Sheikh Hamdan’s funeral service will be restricted to family because of COVID-19.

“Today we lost one of the most loyal men of the UAE after a life full of giving and sincere patriotism,” wrote the country’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin.

Dubai announced 10 days of mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast as of Wednesday and a closure of government institutions in the emirate for three days as of Thursday.