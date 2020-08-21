Nigeria’s senior basketball team, D’tigers will dunk off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in November.

Nigeria was drawn in Group D with Mali, Rwanda and Algeria and will begin the first series of games in Kigali, Rwanda from the 27th of November.

The second window of qualifiers will hold in February next year in a location yet to be announced by the Federation of International basketball Association, FIBA.

The top three teams in each group will qualify for the 2021 Afrobsket championship to be hosted by Rwanda.

Nigeria’s D’tigers and their female counterparts, D’tigress will represent Africa at the basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics next year.