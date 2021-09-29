DSS denies allegation of killing Dr Chike Akunyili

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili and his escorts at Nkpor in Anambra State through a social media video.

The Service in a statement signed by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said wishes to state that the allegations are spurious and illogical.

It added that there was no basis for the DSS to kill the Medical Doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents as it cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.

The service called on the public to be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service) to cover up their heinous acts.

The operations of the hostile elements according to him are already well known in the public space and to the discerning.

The service said the desperate effort by these elements to divert attention or deploy reverse psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends.

It is a matter of time before the law will catches up with them according to the Service.

The Service said it will continue to work with sister agencies and will not relent in tracking down those behind the breakdown of law and order in parts of the country with a view to bringing them to justice.