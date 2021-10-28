Drama as impeached Plateau Assembly speaker suspends six lawmakers

The impeached Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nuhu Abok has suspended six lawmakers who allegedly took part in his impeachment earlier in the day.

The suspension was announced during a plenary held outside Assembly complex and presided over by the impeached speaker.

Earlier in the day, majority leader of the House in an interview with Journalist says 16 out of the 24 State lawmakers unanimously signed the impeachment of the Speaker.

The Former Speaker is accused of gross incompetence, financial Misappropriation and abuse of office.

Mr Yakubu Sanda the State law maker representing Pengana Constituency of Bassa Council area is now the new Speaker.