Breaking News

Drama as impeached Plateau Assembly speaker suspends six lawmakers

Drama as impeached Plateau Assembly speaker suspends six lawmakers Drama as impeached Plateau Assembly speaker suspends six lawmakers

The impeached Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nuhu Abok  has suspended six lawmakers who allegedly took part in his impeachment earlier in the day.

The suspension was announced during a plenary held outside Assembly complex and presided over by the impeached speaker.

Earlier in the day, majority leader of the House in an interview with Journalist says 16 out of the 24 State lawmakers unanimously signed the impeachment of the Speaker.

The Former Speaker is accused of gross incompetence, financial Misappropriation and abuse of office.

Mr Yakubu Sanda the State law maker representing Pengana Constituency of Bassa Council area is now the new Speaker.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Wives of Southern Governors’ Forum visit Ikpeazu

TVCN
Feb 17, 2017

Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the health of President…

5 PDP governors woo Buhari over 2019 election

TVCN
Sep 5, 2018

Reports say that five governors – two from South South and three from South East- are seeking a secret…

Oyo State Gov sacks Works Commissioner, swaps two others

TVCN
Aug 10, 2020

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has relieved the Commissioner (more…)

#NewspaperReview: Declare Emergency on Security, NSCIA tells FG

TVCN
Feb 9, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dMbjHwh5G8&t=643s (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News about Plateau State: Femi Fani-kayode visits Governor Simon Lalong over Plateau Killings

Femi Fani-Kayode visits Governor Lalong over Plateau Killings

31 Aug 2021 12.38 pm

Former aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode,…

Continue reading

Plateau Assembly elects new Speaker, Joshua Madaki

12 Jul 2018 1.19 pm

Plateau State House of Assembly has elected…

Continue reading
Latest News from Nigeria's Presidency: Let's Come together to defeat enemies of Nigeria - Presidency

We will defeat enemies of Nigeria with Unity – Presidency

30 Aug 2021 12.51 pm

The Presidency has assured all Nigerians…

Continue reading