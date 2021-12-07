Dowen College: Five students, three house masters in Police custody – CP

Two additional students have arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly involved in the torture of a 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of students in Police custody to five.

Meanwhile, three house masters who were on duty on the day the incident happened are also in the Police custody.

Police say they have obtained a court order to detain the students for 21 days at the Juvenile centre

Earlier, three who visited the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba in company of their parents were detained after.

Two of the parents of the accused students had come out to say their children were not responsible for the death of Sylvester Oromoni.