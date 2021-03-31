The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have warned financial institutions not to sell the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms (ePIN) above N3,500.

Candidates are expected to pay financial institutions N3,500 for ePIN and N500 for the books they will use for the examination, totaling N4,000.

The board also requested all financial institutions to ensure that all ePINs are transferred electronically to the candidates to ensure that they don’t face any hardship.

The board further stated that it would not accept handwritten ePINs from any financial institutions to avoid mistakes while writing it.

Banks are expected to get 30,000 ePINs from the board while microfinance banks and other payment platforms will get 10,000 ePINs through the board.

These announcements were made by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede at a meeting with representatives of financial institutions on Wednesday ahead of the sale of ePINs next month.

Mr. Oloyede warned that any financial institution caught selling the ePIN above the stipulated price would be de-listed and prosecuted.