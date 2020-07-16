President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Ministers and all heads of Departments and Agencies to at all times conduct themselves in ways that will not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members.

The president gave this directive after a closed-door meeting with the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa.

The meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, was characterized by an engaging discussion on a range of key issues of National importance particularly the role of the Legislature as a critical component in supporting their common goal and commitment towards improving the lives of the people of Nigeria.

The President and the leaders of the National Assembly recognized and acknowledged that the Executive and Legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfillment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people.