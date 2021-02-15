A Disc Jockey, Blessed Michael has been sentenced to six months in prison for cloning the Facebook accounts of a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai (retd) and Mariya Dangote, daughter of industrialist, Aliko Dangote

He also obtained MTN recharge card worth One Thousand Naira (N1000) only from unsuspecting persons.

Delivering the judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Tukur said Mr Michael committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law, 2017 of Kaduna State and punishable under section 309 of the same Law”.

The defendant, pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the EFCC counsel, Y. J Matiyak to ask the Court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Tukur, convicted and sentenced him to six months imprisonment without option of fine.