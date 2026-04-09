The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has received a delegation from the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) on a courtesy visit at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. In a Thursday statement signed by DCP Anthony Placid, the Force Public Relations Officer, the National Chairman of PCRC, Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem…...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has received a delegation from the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) on a courtesy visit at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

In a Thursday statement signed by DCP Anthony Placid, the Force Public Relations Officer, the National Chairman of PCRC, Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem Olaniyan, led key members of the National Executive Committee and representatives from various regional commands.

According to the statement, Alhaji Olaniyan congratulated IGP Disu on his appointment and reaffirmed the PCRC’s loyalty and steadfast support for the Nigeria Police Force.

He commended the Inspector-General for his consistent recognition of the PCRC’s strategic contributions to national security.

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The statement revealed that Disu expressed profound appreciation for the PCRC’s sustained support to the Force.

He assured the delegation of the Force’s full cooperation, charging PCRC leadership to maintain strict oversight and ensure that the committee’s identification is used exclusively for legitimate purposes and intelligence gathering.

The Inspector-General emphasised that members should remain exemplary citizens to preserve the integrity of the partnership.

“This engagement underscores the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to fostering strong community relations and collaborative security efforts nationwide,” the statement concluded.