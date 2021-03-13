The Lagos State Police Command has described as fake news the trending news about the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge becoming a kidnappers den.

In a Statement signed by the Public relations Officer of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Commissioner of Police, Hakkeem Odumosu urged the general public to disregard the information as the route is safe for everybody both commutters and the regular joggers on the bridge.

The Police Command according to the statement is taken aback with the news making waves on the social media that the bridge has been dangerous and deadly as many have been kidnapped along the bridge and some ransoms paid.

The command said the fake news circulating on social media necessitated the need for it to clear the air on it.

The command stated categorically that no kidnapping or information about kidnapping incident in the area has been recorded by the command, either on the 12th March, 2021, as being speculated, or before the date, contrary to the rumours being peddled by mischief makers for reasons best known to them.

The link bridge has a heavy presence of the police as the Rapid Response Squad’s team and operatives attached to Ikoyi Division have 24 hour pin down point and a makeshift structure as operational room at a strategic location along the bridge plus the deployment of one serviceable Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to solidity the security arrangement of the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to the general public to disregard the news and move freely on all roads and in all areas of Lagos State as no road or area has been declared a “No Go Area” in the state.

The police boss has also reaffirmed that adequate deployment has been done to fortify security, both covert and overt, across the length and breadth of Lagos State.

He however warned mischief makers and those peddling fake news to desist or be made to face full wrath of the law. He reminded them that sharing or peddling fake news and information on social media platforms is tantamount to gross violation of the provisions of the extant laws of the land and it is hereby criminal.