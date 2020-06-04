The clamour for Direct Primary to pick the candidate of the All Progressives Congress Governorship in the Ondo state governorship election has continued to receive the blessings of party members and aspirants.

This is coming just as the People’s Democratic Party said its door is opened to welcome those who may want to join its fold ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

In the All Progressives Congress Camp, the mode for the conduct of the primary is of interest to many of the aspirants and party members.

A former chairman of the party, who is also a governorship aspirant, while receiving a group known as the Liberal movement led by Mr Demola Ijabiyi, said direct primary should be embraced by all party members.

The state chairman of the APC, has received a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo West into the party. Abiola Oladapo who crossed over with his followers were assured of equal opportunity with the old members.

Similarly, the Prople’s Democratic Party said it is ready to welcome new members even as the rumour that the state deputy Governor is planning to join the PDP continues to gain grounds.

The PDP and APC in the state are gradually warning up to cross the first hurdle of conducting rancour free and credible primaries.