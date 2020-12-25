Former Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has congratulated Christians and all Nigerians at Christmas.

Mr Melaye urged Nigerians not to lose the import of the day but appreciate God’s mercies despite our shortcomings.

He said Nigerians must live our lives to reflect these benefits and precepts at all times.

On the issue of insecurity, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond lamentations over killings, kidnappings and other forms of terrorism against Nigerians, and immediately bring an end to insecurity bedeviling Nigeria.

He added that it is possible in the short term as it is no rocket science.

Advertisement

He said all President Muhammadu Buhari need to do is to show leadership and take responsibility on one hand and collaborate with other arms of government on the other hand by giving a listening ear to the previous resolutions of the National Assembly peopled by elected representatives of ALL NIGERIANS, on ending insecurity.

He charged all Nigerians to remain united as one people, one nation and with one destiny.

He also made a case for the promotion of peace in all parts of the country while wishing Kogi State residents a merry Christmas and a happy new year.