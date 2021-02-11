Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has identified dialogue as the best option to end banditry in the country.

Mr Matawalle said this while fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday in Yola.

The governor was in Adamawa on an official visit to witness the inauguration of Phase II rural roads projects and distribution of maintenance equipment held at Kuva-Gaya in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, he best option to douse tension and bring an end to banditry in Zamfara and beyond was to subscribe for dialogue.

“I have been always saying, the best solution and option to tackle banditry is to seek for dialogue with the bandits.

“If really we want to end this banditry activity, we have to sit on a round table and negotiate.

“Because through dialogue and reconciliation we are able to secure the release of many people who were under the captivity of kidnappers.

“So, the best way out for my colleagues, governors, is for them to subscribe for dialogue,” Mohammed said.

The governor noted that some bandits that prepared for dialogue, government sit with them and listen to their grievances, if any.

“But those that refused to take path in dialogue we fight them. Because, as a governor, my number one priority is to ensure peace and stability, and to ensure people are sleeping with two eyes closed,” Mohammed added.

Governor Matawalle maintained that the dialogue option was not meant to fight for those that refused to repent, but the government was using carrot and stick approaches.