Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Udiandeye is meeting with intelligence practitioners of the agency and security organisations at the Armed Forces Officers Mess Abuja.

General Udiandeye acknowledged there’s an uptick in security challenges particularly the recent kidnapping of students in the north.

The Defence Intelligence Chief noted the evolving and transnational nature of the security challenges and the need to develop new strategies to tackle the issues.

Minster of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, says Nigeria’s security challenges are contested. The adversaries have become increasingly sophisticated.

He adds that to stay ahead, the intelligence system must be strategic.

He tasked the conference to come up with operationally useful recommendations.