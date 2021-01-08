The Delta State Government has directed all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to resume on January 18, 2021.

This is a change from the January 11 date earlier set by the government for the resumption of schools in the state.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, and shared on the official Twitter handle of the state government on Friday.

Ukah advised parents to ensure their guardians are prepared for the resumption date as they will immediately face tests on January 20, 2021.