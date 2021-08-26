Four people have been confirmed dead in an auto crash on the Benin-Asaba Expressway, Emuhu axis in Delta State.

According to reports, the victims were charred to death after a diesel-laden tanker collided with an 18-seater commercial bus.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the accident said, “Four persons died on the spot, while many who were injured were taken to hospitals.

“The accident caused gridlock on the busy road, but security agents, including the police, were on ground to divert traffic to alternative routes.”

The crash happened barely 24 hours after seven wedding guests died in an accident at Orogun, in the Ughelli North LGA of the state.