Davido to perform at Global citizens festival

Davido has been confirmed to perform at the Global Citizens Live event on September 25.

Global Citizen Live is part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents.

It will be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube and Twitter.

Partner television and radio stations across different regions will also beam the show.

It will feature several artists, activists, corporate leaders, and world leaders to mark a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

