The Tin Can Island Port Command (TCIPC) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated ₦347.9 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 12.6% increase compared to the ₦304 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller Frank Okechukwu Onyeka disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters, attributing the growth to enhanced compliance and operational efficiency.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

January 2025: ₦116.4 billion (24.06% increase from ₦88.4 billion in Jan. 2024).

February 2025: ₦103.3 billion (2.9% rise from ₦100.3 billion in Feb. 2024).

March 2025: ₦128.3 billion (10.3% surge from ₦115.1 billion in March 2024).

Comptroller Onyeka commended stakeholders for their cooperation but urged “more honest declarations” to sustain seamless operations. He emphasized the Command’s commitment to the Comptroller-General’s “3C Strategy” (Consolidation, Collaboration, Innovation), which has driven TCIPC’s performance since his appointment on 20 December 2024.

The CAC praised the media for balanced reporting and reiterated plans to deepen engagement with importers, agents, and government agencies to “improve all aspects of operations.”

Tin Can Island Port, Nigeria’s second-largest customs command by volume and value, has maintained consistent revenue growth under Onyeka’s leadership, reinforcing its critical role in the nation’s economy.