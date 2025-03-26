The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 19,000 litres of smuggled petrol in Kebbi State—its largest single seizure under Operation Whirlwind.

Three trucks (two with Benin Republic plates) carrying 766 jerrycans (25L each) and 54 drums (200L each) of PMS.

An additional 805 jerrycans confiscated in border zones like Dole Kaina and Tsamiya.

Fuel sold at ₦10,000 per 25L jerrycan to deter profiteering by smugglers.

ACG Hussein Ejibunu (Operation Whirlwind lead): “This reinforces our zero-tolerance stance on smuggling, which drains revenue and distorts markets.”

Comptroller Chidi Nwakureke (Kebbi Command): Vowed to “intensify crackdowns while easing trade for legitimate businesses.”

The NCS highlighted inter-agency collaboration and intelligence-led operations as critical to curbing cross-border fuel trafficking.