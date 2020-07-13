The Federal Operations Unit Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted contrabands and generatedabout N17 billion naira between January and June this year.

N15.6billion was generated from contrabands seized from smugglers, while N1.4billion were recovered from undervalued goods.

Showcasinging the seizures,comprising jumbo sacks of compressed cannabis sativa, four containers of unregistered pharmaceuticals, trailer load of prohibited textiles, 64 used vehicles and a warehouse packed with thousands of bags of foreign parboiled rice, including four buses loaded with unspecified bags of rice imported from the United States of America.

The acting comptroller, Usman Yahaya says the goods were seized from smugglers around the six South West states, while demand notices have been issued for under valued cargoes.

Giving further details , he states that False declarations, wrong classification and outright smuggling continue to challenge the Nigeria Customs Service trade and anti-smuggling strategies.

He also confirmed that 29 persons were arrested in connection with the seizures.

Most of the seizures were smuggled through the country’s closed land borders, a growing concern that is calling for more security of the nation’s borders.