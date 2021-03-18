A Customary Court in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered a man, Jimoh Falola, to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude to the court.

The presiding Judge, Henry Agbaje in his ruling held that Mr. Falola had no regard for constituted authority from the way he insulted the court while it was sitting.

Agbaje consequently ordered Falola to be taken away by the police until he is ready to comport himself in a civil and orderly manner.

”He is ordered to embark on a 30-day community service which includes clearing the bush, sweeping the weed, road sweeping, and washing of public toilets”.

The arbitrator subsequently adjourned the case until March 29, 2021, for hearing.

Advertisement

According to report, one Opeyemi filed a divorce suit against her estranged husband, Falola.

Mr. Falola refused to appear in court on two sittings and when he finally appeared, he accused the court workers of receiving money as an inducement from his wife so as to favour her.

He also shouted at the top of his voice while the court was sitting.