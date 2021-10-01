Breaking News

Current system no longer sustainable in Nigeria- Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that now is the time to renegotiate, restructure and reinvent the country for the good of all.

Mr. Akeredolu in a statewide broadcast in commemoration of the 2021 Independence Day Celebration called for urgent restructuring of the country to reflect the diversity and address the various misunderstandings and high rate of criminality in the polity.

He said the current system adopted in the county does not encourage ingenuity.

He maintained that the current system in the country does not take into account the diverse status of the people, adding that the country faces serious challenges bordering on redefinition.

Governor Akeredolu, who commended the Federal Government for the current victories recorded in the war against insurgents and terrorists in the Northern region, also acknowledged the great strides taken in abridging the infrastructural deficits in the country.

“It has become imperative that the current structure be tinkered with in a fundamental way. It is no longer sustainable.

While noting that the country must not shy away from the reality of her diversity, the Governor said the unique diversity which should ordinarily be a source of strength is gradually becoming the country’s albatross”

