The Nigerian Senate has summoned the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Security and exchange commission to appear before a joint committee of the Senate to brief it on the opportunities and threats of the Cryptocurrency on the nations economy & security.

The Senate’s resolution is in response to the recent ban placed by the CBN on the crypto currency trading by all financial institutions in the country.

Lawmakers says the Cryptocurrency presents itself as both an opportunity and a threat and has a responsibility to ensure the nation and its citizens do not miss out on the opportunities it brings

In the same vein , the Senate hopes to mitigate and prevent the likely effects on the nation’s economy and security.

The Joint Committee is expected to report back to the parliament with its findings in two weeks.