President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, appealed to the Nigerian elite, especially those criticizing his administration, to criticise them fairly.

In criticising his administration, Buhari said critics should first consider the state of the country he inherited in May 2015.

The President disclosed this in a statement issued by Media Adviser, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said the President made the call while receiving the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement was titled “Criticise us fairly, President Buhari appeals to Nigerian elite.”

Apart from the state of the country at the inception of his regime, Buhari also asked his critics to consider the resources available to the Federal Government under his watch while criticising him.

He said, “Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power.

“This is what I hope the elite when they want to criticise will use to compare notes.”