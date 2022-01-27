Criminals kill 387 persons in two LGAs in 2 years – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government says no fewer than 387 people have been killed in Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state in the last two years.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this on Wednesday said about 100 other people sustained various degrees of injury during the period.

He blamed the killings on attacks and counter-attacks between the Fulani community and Atyap natives in the two LGAs.