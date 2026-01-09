Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has emphasised the importance of creating more job opportunities for residents of Rivers State, noting that such initiatives will strengthen human empowerment across the state. Speaking at the commissioning of the corporate headquarters o...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has emphasised the importance of creating more job opportunities for residents of Rivers State, noting that such initiatives will strengthen human empowerment across the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the corporate headquarters of Giolee Global Resources Limited in Port Harcourt, Wike highlighted the role of corporate social responsibility in promoting development.

He lauded the company’s investment, calling it a move that supports broader economic growth and community upliftment.

“When the managing director invited me to come and commission a corporate office, I was thinking it’s like a one-block building. On getting to this place, I never knew that we had such a gigantic infrastructure,” he said.

The FCT Minister praised the management and staff for not only founding the company but also sustaining it to the point where it now boasts a world-class facility.

“It’s one thing to establish a company, it’s one thing to run the company, manage it well, and it turns out this way,” Wike added.

Wike, a former Rivers State governor, stressed the importance of government support for investors, particularly in facilitating access to land documentation such as Certificates of Occupancy, which he described as crucial to business growth.

“One of the things to ease the process of making business is to make sure that those people have access by having the certificate of occupancy… for them to have access to the bank,” he recalled from his tenure in office.

He expressed satisfaction that Giolee Global chose Port Harcourt over Lagos or Abuja for the project, calling it a boost for local employment and revenue generation.

“I’m happy with you that you did not go and establish this in Lagos or Abuja… that you have to provide this here, employ our people, and pay taxes to the government, that is an encouragement,” Wike said.

The minister also commended the firm’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, which include providing a 500KVA transformer and sponsoring school fees for 50 students.

“There are so many companies that don’t care about corporate social responsibility… you are paying school fees for 50 students, that is very, very commendable,” he stated.

Wike further revealed that the company has opened its doors to science students for excursions, exposing them to practical industrial experience.

“You have made it available so that students who study science can come here for an excursion and look at what it takes. That is also an encouragement to our people,” he said.

He thanked the host community for supporting the swift completion of the facility and urged local leaders to continue fostering an environment that allows businesses to thrive.

In his address, Giolee Global Resources Managing Director, Lesi Mail, expressed gratitude to Wike for attending the event and acknowledged the minister’s infrastructure achievements both during his tenure as governor and in his current role.

Mail outlined the company’s planned corporate social responsibility initiatives, which include providing a 500 KVA transformer to the host community, paying school fees for 50 graduate students, creating employment for local youths, and allowing secondary school students to visit the facility on excursion trips.