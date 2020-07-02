Players of Egyptian Club, Zamalek have shunned calls to resume training to complete the current football season, unless “a cure for coronavirus is found.”

Football activities in Egypt are due to return on 25th of July after the government approved a resumption of team trainings, despite the growing spread of the virus in the country.

Zamalek’s refusal to resume the current campaign comes after the team’s goalkeeper, Mohamed Awad confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Club President, Mor-tada Mansour announced they are willing to withdraw from the Egyptian League, with the club already in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League, which could resume in September.