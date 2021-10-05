Breaking News

COVID-19 Vaccination: Nigeria will be on UK Govt rating – NPHCDA

Nigeria's primary health care agency positive nigeria will be on the list soon Nigeria's primary health care agency positive nigeria will be on the list soon

All fully vaccinated Nigerians will not be mandated to quarantine for 14 days in a supervised UK facility.

This is because Nigeria’s status on COVID-19 vaccine assessment by the UK government still remains unchanged.

But the Primary Health Care Development Agency is confident that Nigeria will be on the list once the UK government carries out it’s review and assessment of the COVID-19 vaccination.

This formed part of discussion at the weekly update meeting on vaccine roll out by the national primary health care development agency.

As a follow up to this, the presidential steering committee is in the process of reviewing this status as the UK government continues to assess the covid 19 vaccination status of countries in a phase by phase approach.

This comes on the heels of Nigerians missing on the list of more than 50 countries the UK government relaxed on it’s covid 19 vaccine policy

The world health organization has also applauded Nigeria for providing guidance and leading the example to other African countries on the vaccination roll out.

