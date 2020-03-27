The United Bank for Africa Plc has joined other African corporations and global donors in the fight against the Coronavirus with an announcement of a donation of over N5billion, an equivalent of $14 million, through the UBA Foundation, to facilitate a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by Ramon Nasir, Head, External and Media Relations of the bank, the donation will provide significant and much needed support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries, by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support to governments.

The breakdown of the donation shows that the Lagos State Government will get N1 billion; the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will receive N500 million, while N1billion will be shared among the remaining 35 states in the country.

The bank will also give N1.5 billion (US$4.2 million) to the African countries where it has presence, while N1 billion (US$2.8 million) will be expended on medical Centres with equipment and supplies.

Similarly, the bank will provide a free telemedicine call centre facility.