Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s 14-day extension of the lockdown order on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun State to control the coronavirus pandemic, the Presidential Task Force on covid-19 has emphasised the need for physical distancing.

During its daily briefing in Abuja, members of the team said this is necessary, as the number of positive cases is yet to be flattened.

The Secetary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who chaired the Task Force, commended the support Nigeria received from international community.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and the Director-General of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC expressed worry over cases of community transmission.

They urged citizens to cooperate with government, especially on compliance with isolation process.

Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force and the Inspector-General of police announced the deployment of intervention force to curtail attacks by hoodlums in Lagos and Ogun States.

Though, the number of laboratories for testing have increased to 12, which has pushed up testing capacity to 1,500 per day, people with symptoms are urged to visit the facilities to help flatten the coronavirus curve in

Nigeria.