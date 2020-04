Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal has announced the death of three COVID-19 patients in the state.

The governor said the patients had history of other diseases like diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure.

He revealed that fifty four tests have so far been conducted, while also confirming nine new positive cases.

The governor appealed to residents to continue to adhere to preventive measures and directives to contain the spread of the virus.