Sokoto state has not recorded a single positive case of Corona virus in the last one hundred and two days despite massive testing going on in the state.

The state commissioner for Health, Ali Iname disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after the state council meeting .

The commissioner says a total of fifteen thousand six hundred persons have so far been tested and a total of seven hundred and seventy five positive cases was recorded.

Twenty eight persons have so far died of Corona virus since 2020 in Sokoto state with no new COVID-19 related dead recorded in the year 2021.

Mr. Iname says a total of twenty seven thousand four hundred and twenty seven persons have so far been vaccinated with the fist dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Advertisement

He says the second dose of the vaccination has since started, with a total of twelve thousand four hundred and sixty one persons so far been vaccinated with the second dose with no any side effects reported.

The state government has continued to sustain the sensitization and enlightenment campaigns on the need to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol in the state amidst residence non challant attitudes towards COVID-19 protocol.