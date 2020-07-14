The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to rescind decision stopping Nigeria from partaking in the 2020 West African Examination Council and Common Entrance Examinations.

The lawmakers also asked Minister of Education to ensure implementation of all safety guidelines issued by WAEC, NCDC to guarantee safety of students.

The resolution follows the adoption of a matter of urgent national importance by Nnolo Nnaji from Enugu state over last week’s declaration by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, that the country would no longer allow students in terminal classes to write examinations.

The joint committee of the House on Basic Education, Health and Legislative Compliance is to ensure compliance with the resolution.

The House Committee on Basic Education and Services had on Friday said the 2020West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) should not be cancelled in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the committee, Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo), made the committee’s position known in a statement in Abuja.

Mr Ihonvbere, a professor, said the committee was amazed at the announcement by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, where he stated that Nigerian students would not be participating in the 2020 WASSCE.

The lawmaker said the minister did not inform the country if the position was in agreement with other West African leaders or in consultation with the examination bodies, the state governments and other stakeholders in the education sector.