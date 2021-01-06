A press freedom organisation has said over 600 journalists have died of COVID-19 since last year March 1.

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), which tracks the death of journalists around the world said it was not possible to differentiate journalists who had become infected whilst working, and their list also includes retired journalists.

The Geneva-based group said it believes journalists “should have priority access to immunisation upon request.

“Because of their profession, journalists who go into the field to testify are particularly exposed to the virus. Some of them, specially freelancers and photographers, can’t just work from home,” PEC secretary-general Blaise Lempen said in a statement.

The PEC tally is based on information from local media, national associations of journalists and regional PEC correspondents.

It said the actual number would be higher than 602 as the cause of journalists’ deaths is sometimes not specified, their deaths are not announced or there is no reliable local information.