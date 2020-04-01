Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has called on the federal government not to limit the lockdown directive to Lagos, Ogun and Abuja but the entire country.

This follows the confirmation of three new cases as the lockdown in the state began Tuesday night.

Few days ago, 127 indigenes of osun state who were residing in Cote d’voire returned to the state.

But the state government was quick to keep them in a place in Ejigbo where they were all quarantined.

Thereafter, their samples were taking to African centre of excellence for genomics of infectious diseases, an NCDC accredited centre in Osun.

Out of 24 results returned, three people tested positive for corona virus while 103 are still being awaited.

The Governor said Osun may be having a bigger case comparable to that of Lagos and Abuja if adequate steps are not taken.

The governor is now calling for restriction of intra and inter state movements of people to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Governor Oyetola also appealed to the federal government to come to the aid of states in terms of palliative.