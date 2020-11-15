Nigeria recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number of infections in the nation to 64,996.

According to information made available by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 27 out of the 117 cases were recorded in the FCT, 27 was also recorded in Oyo.

None of the new cases which were recorded in 15 states were found found in Lagos. This is the first time the commercial city would not report a single daily case in many weeks.

See breakdown

FCT-27

Oyo-27

Bayelsa-9

Rivers-9

Delta-7

Edo-5

Kaduna-5

Ogun-5

Anambra-3

Katsina-3

Ondo-3

Osun-3

Plateau-3

Niger-2

Kano-1

So far, 61,029 have been discharged while total death is now 1,163 deaths