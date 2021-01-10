Nigeria is gradually inching towards the total of 100,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases. This follows 1,585 new infections reported in 26 states on Saturday, setting the nation’s confirmed cases at 99,063.

The country also recorded deaths of eight persons taking the total death toll to 1,350.

Figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that 865 individuals were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 79,417.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to take responsibility to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus in their respective community.

The agency reiterated that COVID-19 test was free at laboratories in its network, adding that those who have been exposed to the virus should visit a sample collection centre to get tested.

A break down of the new COVID-19 infections by state are as follows:

Lagos-573

FCT-182

Plateau-162

Gombe-81

Oyo-75

Rivers-68

Sokoto-58

Ondo-55

Ogun-42

Nasarawa-40

Akwa Ibom-36

Edo-31

Kaduna-27

Anambra-22

Delta-19

Kano-17

Osun-17

Ebonyi-16

Katsina-14

Niger-14

Bayelsa-9

Ekiti-8

Borno-7

Jigawa-5

Abia-4

Bauchi-3

Total confirmed: 99,063

Total discharged: 79,417

Total deaths: 1,350