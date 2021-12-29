COVID-19: NCDC reports one death, 599 new infections in 15 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported one more death from the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

The center also detected 599 more infections spread among 15 federation states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also reported that the country’s death toll had risen to 3027, with 213,180 cases discharged.

Delta State topped the figures with 194.

Other states included

Edo-94

FCT -80

Kaduna-48

Lagos-35

Ondo-23

Kano-21

Rivers-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-18

Plateau-12

Abia-8

Cross River-8

Ekiti-6

Bauchi-3