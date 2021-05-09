The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has released an additional 796 people who tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19) following treatment.

The NCDC made the announcement via its official Twitter account on Saturday

It reported that total recoveries in the country had risen to 156,250 in the previous 24 hours, with 7,823 active cases.

“Our discharges today include a backlog of 795 community recoveries in Adamawa managed in line with guidelines,” it said.

The CDC stated that 30 new COVID-19 infections were discovered in three states, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 165,370.

It said that out of the 30 new infections recorded, Lagos had 21, Adamawa, eight and Rivers, one.

According to the NCDC, no new deaths have been reported from the disease, which has already claimed the lives of 2,065 people across the country.

It went on to say that the number of COVID-19-related deaths had dropped recently, with just four deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The agency said since the pandemic broke out in February 2020 the nation had carried out 1,939,165 tests across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities

Nigeria has continued to report low number of infections since February 2021.

Nigeria recently banned non-Nigerian travelers from Brazil, India and Turkey from entering Nigeria as the countries were experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil and India reported about half of the total number of new COVID-19 cases recorded globally last week, according to the World Health Organisation.

More than 1.6 million Nigerians have received their first shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, the country received 100,000 doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine from the Indian government.

The country has so far received about 4.1 million doses of vaccines.

