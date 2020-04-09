The Nigerian Military authorities has designated 3 more facilities for isolation and treatment of patients with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of facilities by the military to 21.

The facilities are to be manned by 80 military medical personnel who have been deployed.



Medics who have undergone training in handling of COVID 19 cases will be involved in the management of patients that are to be admitted at the facilities across the country.

The military operation against the spread of the virus is part of the larger effort by the Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19.